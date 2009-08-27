Anchorage Chamber: The Dollars and Sense of Sportfishing in Alaska

Alaska is one of the great meccas of the world for sportfishing. Over the years, Alaska's diverse sportfishing opportunities have largely contributed to Alaska's growing economy and tourism industry. To discuss the economic impacts of sportfishing in Alaska, the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce hosted Rick Gease, executive direction of the Kenai River Sportfishing Association. Recorded in Anchorage on Monday, August 24, Gease shared his ideas on how salmon resources could be better managed and he gave the results of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s "Economic Impact of Sport Fishing" report.

Download Audio (MP3)