Anchorage Chamber: Senator Mark Begich

As members of Congress begin the August recess, intense negotiations for a passable health care reform bill have been temporarily set aside. Like most congressional leaders, U.S. Senator Mark Begich returned home this week to meet with the people he represents in the nation’s capital. With cost, fairness and the quality of care in question, Alaskans want to know what the future holds for health care reform.Recorded on Monday, August 10, Begich spoke on Health Care Reform in Alaska and responded to questions from audience at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce - “Make it Monday Forum". Download Audio (MP3)