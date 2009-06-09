Senator Mark Begich: A Report from the Battlefield

Photo Provided by Senator Mark Begich’s OfficeOn his first official overseas trip as Alaska's junior senator, Mark Begich spent the Memorial Day recess in Afghanistan and Pakistan with four other senators, getting a close look at two of America's most challenging foreign policy issues. Along with meeting Alaskan troops overseas, Begich met with Afghan President Hamid Karzai to talk about the upcoming increase in troop levels in the area.Upon returning to Anchorage, Senator Begich reported on his trip, delivering a luncheon address to the World Trade Center of Alaska on Monday, June 1st. "A Report from the Battlefield: Progress in the Middle East and Washington" highlights the senator's recent trip to Afghanistan and Pakistan as well as some of the latest business from Washington including an update on the Alaska Gas Line project.

