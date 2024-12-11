Kenai gets nearly $80K in fishery disaster funds from feds

Brian and Lisa Gabriel transfer clean sockeye salmon between totes at a fish site on Thursday, July 18, 2024 near Kenai, Alaska. (Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL)

The City of Kenai accepted nearly $80,000 in fishery disaster money last week.

Most of that – $67,185.84 – is coming from the east side setnet fishery’s 2018 season and the 2020 Upper Cook Inlet salmon fishery season. The city is also getting more than $10,000 through the 2018 and 2020 Copper River and Prince William Sound salmon disasters.

The total amount accepted by the Kenai City Council is $77,819.34. The money will go into the city’s catchall general fund to be spent at a later date.

A city is eligible to receive fishery disaster money if it’s impacted by a disaster. Those impacts may include lost revenue from poor or no salmon landings and a decline in economic activities during the fishing season.

The money comes after distribution delays caused by federal software glitches . Alaska’s federal lawmakers announced in September the 2018 and 2020 Cook Inlet fisheries would finally get more than $9.4 million.

Cook Inlet’s east side setnet fishery also received disaster declarations for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, totaling nearly $11.5 million for the first two years.