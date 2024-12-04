Coast Guard releases names of 5 men missing after their fishing boat capsized

A map of the search area spanned over 100 nautical miles (U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of the five fishermen lost in the boat sinking near Hoonah on Sunday.

A Coast Guard public information officer confirmed the names of the missing Wednesday morning. They are: Travis Kapp, Jacob Hannah, Alex Ireland, Emilio Celaya-Talamantez and Michael Brown.

The five men were aboard the Wind Walker, a 52-foot Sitka-based seiner, when it capsized near Point Couverden. Their ages and hometowns were not released, but the Coast Guard official confirmed that their family have been notified.

After more than 24 hours of searching over 100 nautical miles, the Coast Guard found no signs of the missing mariners, except for seven empty survival suits and two strobe lights. They called off the search on Monday afternoon pending new information. Anyone with new information is asked to call Coast Guard headquarters in Juneau at 907-463-2980.