Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
People walk on a construction area in fornt of some suburban houses and a snow covered mountain.
Construction workers work on a new house in front of a subdivision in Girdwood in June, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new report examines what Alaskans can expect to change about the environment. Plus, the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation hopes to boost new housing with a rebate for energy-efficient homes. And, a Kenai fourth-grader’s essay earns her the chance to light the Capitol Christmas tree in Washington D.C.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

