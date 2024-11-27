Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Pallets of Amazon packages stacked taller than a man on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Matt Faubion)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

New research challenges a lawsuit that almost shut down a king salmon fishery in Southeast. Plus, a rare look inside an Anchorage Amazon facility bustling with holiday deliveries. And, Bethel volunteers show up to give out turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

