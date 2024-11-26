Dunleavy says he plans to stay governor, ending speculation about possible Trump appointment

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks with reporters on May 1, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s planning to serve out the remainder of his term, blunting speculation that he might leave for a job in the Trump administration.

Dunleavy told conservative talk radio host Mike Porcaro Monday that he’s planning to stay put.

“Yes, Mike, I’m staying for the next two years,” he said. “I know there has been some talk, but the president and I have not had a discussion about a job. I really enjoy the job I have, and I look forward to helping Alaskans over the next two years.”

Dunleavy was seen as a possible candidate to head the Interior or Energy Department under Trump. In an interview just after Trump’s election, Dunleavy said he was open to talking with Trump about roles in the administration.

Dunleavy even outlined some priorities that an Interior secretary might address, like lifting restrictions on development in the National Petroleum Reserve — Alaska and the Tongass National Forest.

But Trump ultimately went with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum for Interior and fracking company executive Chris Wright to lead the Energy Department. Trump finished naming the heads of the 15 federal executive departments over the weekend.

During the interview with Porcaro, Dunleavy said he was excited for what Trump’s return to the White House would mean for Alaska.

“Quite honestly, the next four years, I think, are going to be some of the most interesting we’ve ever, this country will ever experience,” Dunleavy said. “I’m very optimistic.”

Dunleavy’s second and final term as governor ends in 2026.