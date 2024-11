Anchorage police increase patrols in University Lake area after late-night shooting

Anchorage police officers ride bikes around University Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police have stepped up patrols around the popular University Lake Park after a Monday night shooting left one person wounded. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired from the park’s trail system around 10:45 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. The victim went to a local hospital, and was reported in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gambell resident Nikolai Avalnun said he was there when the shooter opened fire. Avalnun is in town accompanying his uncle for a medical appointment. Monday night, he said, he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette on a trail near the Alaska Native Medical Center. Another man and the victim, in town for the birth of his child, were also outside smoking.

Soon, they heard a man yelling in the distance. Avalnun said he didn’t think the man was in actual distress.

“He was just casually yelling, ‘Help, help me, help,’” Avalnun said in an interview on Tuesday. “And then it would get closer, like he’s yelling for help, but it’s getting closer.”

Avalnun said the victim spotted a man in nearby trees, about 25 feet away, and started walking toward him.

“I told him, ‘No … don’t – it sounds a little sketchy? He’s trying to lure us in or something,’” Avalnun said. “And he took like, five more steps, and then he took a good look at him: ‘Yeah, he’s right there. He has a gun! He has a gun!’ He turned around and started running. Before I started running, I watched him lean over like this to us and aim at us with the rifle.”

According to Avalnun, the man fired about 20 shots that he said sounded like .22-caliber rounds. Avalnun said police later told him they found .22 shell casings in the area.

“Two of them passed my hair – I felt them brush my head. And a couple of them hit metal, one of these ones,” Avalnun said, pointing at a discolored spot on a white pole just above his head.

Nikolai Avalnun points to a light pole that he says was marked by a bullet Monday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

One of the rounds, Avalnun said, struck the victim in the back and emerged above his hip.

“He stayed running the whole time with us, right next to us, even if he was hurt,” Avalnun said.

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

More than 30 officers, including the department’s SWAT team, searched the park and nearby trails for the shooter for about 3 ½ hours, the police statement said. The suspect was not found.

University Lake Park is a heavily-used off-leash dog park that is connected to the city’s trail system, and near the campuses of the Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center, as well as the University of Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University.

Brian Wilson, the Anchorage Police Department’s deputy chief, said the trails are open Tuesday and there are more officers patrolling the area, including nearby neighborhoods and schools. He expects the increased patrols to continue through the holiday weekend.

“They’re probably going to see more Anchorage police, as well as (UAA) Police Department, out and about in the area,” he said. “We’ve got a couple fat tire bikes that we got some patrol officers on in the trails back there, just kind of precautionary while we follow the evidence.”

He said investigators are working through numerous accounts of the shooting posted on social media. He declined to confirm a description of a male suspect posted shortly after midnight Tuesday by UAA police.

“There is a flurry of information that was being shared around at the time, that the accuracy of it has not been verified in any way, shape or form, to include some social media stuff,” Wilson said. “So as of right now, I don’t know where that suspect description came from, and I don’t have a specific suspect description to give.”

A dispatch supervisor with UAA police deferred questions about the description back to APD since it has jurisdiction over the case.

Wilson said police had spoken with the victim, who remained in stable condition after the shooting. He declined to discuss what the victim said, or what that person was doing at the time.

Police reminded trail users Tuesday to practice basic safety steps including being aware of surroundings, traveling in groups, limiting distractions and carrying a personal safety device such as an alarm or bear spray.

Police also ask that anyone who sees suspicious activity or individuals call 911 rather than engage. And they’re asking anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance video from the area to call police at 311. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through Anchorage Crime Stoppers.

Avalnun said he felt “creeped out” Tuesday by the apparently random encounter.

“I just came outside to smoke a cigarette,” he said. “I didn’t expect to get shot at.”