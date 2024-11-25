What can Anchorage’s beached whale teach us? | Talk of Alaska

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
A fin whale washed ashore on Anchorage’s mudflats over the weekend. By Nov. 18, it had started to freeze over. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Whales hold a deep and an outsized role in Alaska’s culture. The huge sea mammals are a centuries long mainstay of steady protein for Alaska Native communities and they invoke mystique and power for many Alaskans. A dead fin whale that washed up near Anchorage is bringing hundreds of spectators to the beach. What is the whale teaching biologists about the health of Alaska’s whale populations and by extension the health of oceans? We’ll learn more on the next Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Natalie Rouse, M.S. – Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services
  • Dr. Mandy Keogh – Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator, NOAA Alaska Regional Office
  • Barbara Mahoney – Assistant Stranding Program Coordinator, NOAA Alaska Regional Office

