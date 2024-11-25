Food traditions, holiday cooking and Alaska ingredients with Francis Lam | Hometown, Alaska

By
Kim Sherry
-
Francis Lam (right) recently joined Hometown, Alaska host Kim Sherry to discuss food traditions, his travels in Alaska and cooking local ingredients in our holiday meals. (PBS)

On this episode host Kim Sherry speaks with cookbook editor and food journalist, Francis Lam. Lam is also host of “The Splendid Table” and judge on “The Great American Recipe.” That’s where Sherry first met Lam, when she was the very first contestant on the show to come from Alaska. We hear about his experience travelling in Alaska and talk about how culture shapes our love of food. Later in the show we hear ideas on incorporating Alaska ingredients in your next holiday meal.



HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Francis Lam, food journalist, host of “The Splendid Table”

Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. Sheis an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated two children's books. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Sherry is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.

