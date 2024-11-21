Record turnout in Mat-Su Borough election as voters approve major bonds

A Canvass Board report is presented during election certification at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly (Courtesy of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough)

PALMER – A record number of Mat-Su residents voted in this year’s borough election, with early voting turnout more than double that of previous years.

About 40,000 of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s roughly 96,100 registered voters participated in this month’s election, for a turnout of 41.66%, according to final borough election results. Of those, 12,631 ballots were cast during the two weeks of early voting leading up to Election Day, breaking the previous record of 5,810 early votes set in 2022.

The borough’s previous overall voter turnout record was also set in 2022, when about 34,000 voters cast ballots for council and school board members, a 40.58% turnout. The 2022 election coincided with a statewide vote for Alaska’s congressional representative, following the death of longtime Rep. Don Young.

Borough elections, historically held on the first Tuesday in October, were moved to November in 2019 to align with state and national elections. Early voting for borough elections also was introduced in 2019.

This year’s record-breaking early voting turnout in Mat-Su reflected a similar trend statewide. Across Alaska, 73,146 voters cast early ballots, surpassing the previous record of 53,229 set in 2020, according to state election data.

The Mat-Su Assembly certified the results of the 2024 borough election on Tuesday, confirming the approval of two major bond measures and the re-election of incumbents to mayor, assembly and school board seats. Preliminary results released earlier this month did not include absentee or questioned ballots. Votes in statewide races were still being counted Tuesday.

Borough voters approved $58 million in funding for the construction of three new public school buildings by a vote of 22,558 to 21,724, according to final results. Another $36.4 million for the construction and improvement of 10 major borough road projects passed by a vote of 30,025 to 14,160. Combined, the two new bond measures will raise borough property taxes by up to $51 per $100,000 of assessed value.

In Assembly races, District 7 incumbent Ron Bernier defeated challenger Sheena Fort 3,128 to 2,703. District 7 includes Talkeetna. In District 3, which includes parts of Palmer and Wasilla, incumbent Dee McKee defeated Luke Hyce 4,300 to 1,477. Dmitri Fonov ran unopposed in District 6, which includes Wasilla.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Clerk Lonnie Mckechnie gives the oath of office to Assembly member Ron Bernier on Nov. 19, 2024. (Courtesy of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough)

In the borough mayor’s race, incumbent Edna DeVries defeated registered write-in candidate Hillary Palmer 38,013 to 2,504, according to final results.

In school board races, incumbent Thomas Bergey secured re-election to the District 1 seat, defeating Ben Kolendo 4,980 to 2,328. District 1 includes Butte and Sutton. Brooks Pitcher ran unopposed for District 5, which includes the Knik-Goose Bay Road area.

Newcomer Andrew Shane ran unopposed for the District 4 seat, which includes Wasilla. That seat was vacated by Jubilee Underwood, who ran for state House. Results in that race are still pending.

Two propositions allowing borough officials to merge the Caswell and Willow fire service areas also received voter approval. The measures, which appeared only on Caswell and Willow ballots, passed 195 to 124 in Caswell and 548 to 471 in Willow.

Borough Mayor Edna DeVries and council members Dmitri Fonov, Dee McKee and Ron Bernier were sworn in for new terms following the certification Tuesday. School board members are scheduled to be sworn in during a meeting Wednesday.

This story was updated Nov. 19 with updated data.

— Contact Amy Bushatz at abushatz@matsusentinel.com

This story has been republished with permission from the original at the Mat-Su Sentinel.