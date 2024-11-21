Max Romey’s outdoor art | Outdoor Explorer

By
Lisa Keller
-
A man in a fleece jacket sits at a rocky beach.
Max Romey is known for combining outdoor filmmaking and watercolor art and his creative films have gained international recognition. (Courtesy of Max Romey)

Max Romey is a watercolor artist and outdoor filmmaker from Anchorage, who is known internationally for his work.  He has joined us before to tell us about his creative style of using watercolors in his films focusing on the outdoors. Using pictures instead of words to tell stories was born from his life with dyslexia. Romey’s grandmother was a huge influence on him and he is currently visiting locations around the world that she visited and he is recreating the sketches from her prolific collection.  Since last visiting us, he has had two films show at the Banff Film Festival, “If you Give a Beach a Bottle,” and most recently, “Footprints on Katmai.” He is also the creator of the new Fish Creek Art Installation at Cuddy Park.


HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Max Romey

LINKS:
Trailbound Sketches
Max Romey’s YouTube Channel

A person holds a shoe that they have been painting a picture of on a rocky beach.
Shoe art on the beach. (Courtesy of Max Romey)


