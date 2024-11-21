Former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdraws as Trump’s attorney general nominee

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who President-elect Donald Trump had nominated to be attorney general, walks alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance as they arrive for meetings with senators at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is withdrawing his candidacy to be President-elect Trump’s attorney general, after sex trafficking and drug use allegations threatened to imperil his confirmation.

After meeting with Republican senators to discuss his nomination, Gaetz, a conservative firebrand from Florida and a loyal Trump defender, wrote on social media Thursday that “it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General,” he continued.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

Gaetz’s nomination encountered controversy from the start, over allegations that he participated in sex parties, used illegal drugs and had sex with a minor. The FBI investigated these charges beginning in 2021, but the Department of Justice never brought charges.

However, the U.S. House Committee on Ethics conducted its own investigation into the matter, which was set to be released before Gaetz abruptly resigned from the House, effectively derailing the committee’s plans. Gaetz has insisted he did nothing wrong, and pointed to the closure of the DOJ case as evidence the charges were without merit.

The ethics committee at a meeting on Wednesday was deadlocked on whether to release their report about a former member.

Gaetz himself was on Capitol Hill Wednesday meeting with the Senate Republicans who likely would have determined his fate as the nominee to lead the DOJ. Several have said they want to see the House ethics report as part of Gaetz’s confirmation process, but have generally treaded cautiously about his nomination. Others publicly said he faced an uphill battle and would have to answer tough questions through the confirmation process.

It’s unclear if Gaetz can return to Congress now, since he resigned from the current session but had already been voted into the next session for his district in Florida — or whether Trump will give him another spot in his administration.

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!” Trump posted on social media after Gaetz dropped out.