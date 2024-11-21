Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 21, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

A girl with glasses and a pink sweater.
Emily Brubaker at the main office of Romig Middle School in Anchorage on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Brubaker is the 2024 National Civics Bee champion. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s State House will be majority female for the first time. Plus, a teenager talks about the explosion in Kodiak that burned her and seven of her peers. An 8th grader in Anchorage wins big at the first national civics bee.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Jamie Diep in Homer
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Ben Towsend in Nome
Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

Previous articleFor the first time, women will outnumber men in the Alaska House next year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR