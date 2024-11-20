Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Election officials count ballots during the Alaska Division of Elections’ hand-count audit at Centennial Hall in Juneau on Nov. 18, 2024. The audit, mandated by state law, seeks to identify possible errors in machine counts by examining at least 5% of ballots from each state House district. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sitka residents share how an extended internet outage impacted their businesses. Plus, a Fairbanks TV station signs off for the final time. And, Kenai residents discuss the interconnectedness of salmon and the region’s Indigenous people.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Robyne in Fairbanks

Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.