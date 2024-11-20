Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

people counting ballots
Election officials count ballots during the Alaska Division of Elections’ hand-count audit at Centennial Hall in Juneau on Nov. 18, 2024. The audit, mandated by state law, seeks to identify possible errors in machine counts by examining at least 5% of ballots from each state House district. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sitka residents share how an extended internet outage impacted their businesses. Plus, a Fairbanks TV station signs off for the final time. And, Kenai residents discuss the interconnectedness of salmon and the region’s Indigenous people.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

