Making Alaska roadways safer | Talk of Alaska

Cars drive by the intersection of 36th Avenue and Seward Highway on Sept. 16, 2024. The intersection is one of the most dangerous for pedestrians in Anchorage. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Pedestrian safety should be a major consideration when transportation corridors are being built. But for decades, roads and highways were designed to create speedy and efficient movement of vehicles, not people on foot or on a bicycle. As understanding grows of the health, safety and community benefits from creating walk and bike routes, city planners and traffic engineers are getting better at designing for the safety of all users. Anchorage has had a lethal stretch of pedestrian deaths in recent months. We discuss what’s being done to lower these tragedies on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Alexa Dobson – Executive Director, Bike Anchorage

– Executive Director, Bike Anchorage Anna Bosin – Traffic and Safety Engineer, Alaska Department of Transportation Central Region

Traffic and Safety Engineer, Alaska Department of Transportation Central Region Brad Coy – Traffic Engineer, Municipality of Anchorage

