Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Rookie Nic Petit takes off on the 550-mile Yukon Quest in 2023. Petit finished 5th in his rookie run. (Lex Treinen/KUAC)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A review of Anchorage police shootings includes a recommendation that officers get better non-lethal tools. Plus, southern Southeast Alaska sees its first real snowfall of the winter. And dog mushers interested in the Yukon Quest could win prizes, just for signing up.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Anna Canny in Juneau

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Simon Lopez in Homer

Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.