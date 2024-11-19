Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A dog team charges down the chute as crowds watch
Rookie Nic Petit takes off on the 550-mile Yukon Quest in 2023. Petit finished 5th in his rookie run. (Lex Treinen/KUAC)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A review of Anchorage police shootings includes a recommendation that officers get better non-lethal tools. Plus, southern Southeast Alaska sees its first real snowfall of the winter. And dog mushers interested in the Yukon Quest could win prizes, just for signing up.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Anna Canny in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Simon Lopez in Homer
Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

a portrait of a man outside

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media.

