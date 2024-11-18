Discussing locally sourced food with Arctic Harvest Deliveries | Hometown, Alaska

Arctic Harvest Deliveries founder and owner, Kyla Byers (left), recently sat down with Hometown, Alaska host Kim Sherry to discuss local ingredients and food security in the state. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

It’s not always easy to find locally grown or raised food items in Alaska, but you might be surprised at what is out there. Kyla Byers is a founder and owner of Arctic Harvest Deliveries. The company specializes in supplying produce, meat, eggs and artisan grocery products from local, Alaskan farmers and food entrepreneurs around the state. Byers tells us how the business got started, about supplying home cooks and professional chefs alike and what we can do to ensure our state’s food security. Later in the show Sherry gives cooking tips on how to prepare some of these local ingredients.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Kyla Byers, founder/owner, Arctic Harvest Deliveries



