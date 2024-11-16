Election update: Begich declares victory, margin for ranked choice repeal now under 900 votes

Republican U.S. House candidate Nick Begich helps wave signs with supporters for his campaign in Anchorage on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Republican Nick Begich declared victory in the race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday, celebrating an impending win over Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola.

“Alaskans have spoken,” Begich said in a social media post. “It will be the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to serve as your voice in Congress.”

The organization Decision Desk HQ projected Begich would win the seat Saturday morning, flipping the seat from Democratic to Republican control. The Associated Press had yet to call the race as of late Saturday afternoon. Begich leads Peltola by more than 8,300 votes, 48.7% to 46.1%.

A representative for Peltola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Alaska Division of Elections added roughly 6,800 votes to its count on Saturday.

The update narrowed the gap in another high-profile statewide race, a ballot measure that would repeal the state’s open primary and ranked choice voting system.

As of Saturday’s update, “Yes” on Ballot Measure 2 leads by just 895 votes in a race that has seen 310,289 votes counted so far. The margin is now 50.1% to 49.9%, well within the 0.5% threshold that would trigger an automatic recount.

The update did not significantly change the standings in other races.

The Division of Elections estimated Saturday that roughly 9,000 ballots were left to count. Counting is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The election is expected to be certified on Nov. 30.