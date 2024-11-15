Man dies in early-morning Muldoon shooting

An Anchorage police vehicle at a crime scene. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media).

Anchorage police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Muldoon early Friday and asking the public for help.

According to a police statement, officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. Friday to the area of East 17th Avenue and Early View Drive, off Muldoon Road south of DeBarr Road. The victim was found in a vehicle, shot in the upper body. Medics tried to save his life but declared him dead, police said.

“Police are currently following up on leads but believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in the statement.

A police spokeswoman said she had no additional details to release.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance video from the area to call them at 311. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through Anchorage Crime Stoppers.