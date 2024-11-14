Alaska News Nightly: November 14, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
people with fiber on a vessel
Crew transfer fiber onto a vessel bound for Northwest Alaska in 2023. (GCI)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two Alaska State troopers plead not guilty to felony assault charges in Kenai. Plus, GCI broadband is almost available in Bethel as subsea internet cables reach the Western Alaska coast. And, Petersburg residents learn to tan deer and moose hides for use as leather … or trampolines.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

Previous articleThe new executive director for the UA Center for Economic Development is eager to tackle the state’s economic challenges

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR