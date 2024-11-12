Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a clinic
Paper hearts surround the entrance to Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic's administrative and education building on Nov. 12, 2024.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

An Anchor Point man is jailed after allegedly shooting at a family planning clinic in Homer. Plus, a summit in Sitka aims to quantify the value of Southeast Alaska’s ecosystem as a whole. Plus, two Fairbanksans drive the National Christmas Tree from Washington state to Washington, D.C.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne in Fairbanks
Anne Hillman in Huslia
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

