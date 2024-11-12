Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Paper hearts surround the entrance to Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic’s administrative and education building on Nov. 12, 2024. (Jamie Diep/KBBI)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

An Anchor Point man is jailed after allegedly shooting at a family planning clinic in Homer. Plus, a summit in Sitka aims to quantify the value of Southeast Alaska’s ecosystem as a whole. Plus, two Fairbanksans drive the National Christmas Tree from Washington state to Washington, D.C.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne in Fairbanks

Anne Hillman in Huslia

Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.