UAA launches Alaska’s first in-state training program for school psychologists

University of Alaska Anchorage’s campus on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

The University of Alaska Anchorage is starting Alaska’s first in-state training program for school psychologists.

Hattie Harvey, a professor of psychology at UAA and the program director, said the aim of the master’s degree program is to create more school psychologists who understand the needs of Alaska’s schools. School psychologists have an important role, she said.

“School psychologists are really there, not just for special education and students with disabilities, but to look at school systems and behavioral health screening — to support school teams and early identification, prevention, promotion [and to] support teachers to implement behavioral and learning supports,” Harvey said.

Every public school district in the United States is required by federal law to employ a school psychologist to evaluate students for special-education services. But in practice, Harvey said, many schools in Alaska fly someone in a few times a year to fulfill the minimum requirements.

“Those school psychologists really are doing primarily just testing for special education, which is a very small percentage of the comprehensive services that can be provided,” Harvey said.

Having more school psychologists trained in state will give more schools access to someone who can do more than just evaluate students, Harvey said.

She said when school psychologists take on larger roles, it can make a huge difference in the lives of students, and early intervention can reduce the likelihood later on of expulsion, dropping out and suicide.

“The more supports in early intervention, particularly around the social emotional learning within classrooms, national data shows that that reduces risk for those later risks and challenges, and also mental health disorders in adulthood,” Harvey said.

The new UAA master’s program in school psychology takes three years to complete as a full-time student. Applications for the first class will be accepted from now until Feb. 1. Harvey guessed about half of applicants will be people already working in Alaska schools. According to UAA’s website, there’s significant funding for travel and tuition, especially for Alaskans from rural areas.

