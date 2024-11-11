Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 11, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Haines officials and a contractor are at odds over who should pay for millions of dollars of steel pipe. Plus, a new survey shows more teens are texting and driving. And, Petersburg residents gift quilts to veterans as a thank you for their service.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Melinda Munson in Haines
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Angela Denning and Hannah Flor in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.