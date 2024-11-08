Reviewing Alaska’s election results | Alaska Insight

By
Valerie Lake and Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
While final results and tabulation are still a few weeks away, preliminary election results can tell us a lot about the future of ranked-choice voting, the minimum wage, and the makeup of the 2025 legislature.

On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Alaska Public Media reporters Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone to discuss the results and implications of Alaska’s 2024 election.

Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. She creates original video content for the station's TV and digital platforms while also overseeing the Production Department. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV and Radio Broadcast Journalist where she traveled around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, Australia, and the Southern United States reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, backcountry skiing, backpacking, yoga, and traveling.

Madi Rose

Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her atmrose@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Madilynhere.

