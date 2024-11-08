Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 8, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
a mine
Hecla Greens Creek Mine on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Voters from one Southeast Alaska precinct initially had their ballots tallied for the wrong candidate. Plus, the country’s largest silver mine in Juneau is expanding, but not without environmental oversight. And, Quinhagak residents train to fight wildfires after a close call last summer.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage
Colette Czarnecki in Haines
Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome
Evan Erickson in Quinhagak
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

