Fairbanks mother charged with murdering her 5-year-old son

A Fairbanks police vehicle (File/KUAC)

Fairbanks police say a 5-year-old boy found dead in a local apartment last month was killed by his mother.

Fairbanks police said Monday in a statement posted on Facebook that Cedar Mae Sarten, 42, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Sarten, who was known as Bodhi.

According to police, officers and Fairbanks Fire Department medics responded to a 911 call made on the morning of Oct. 14 by the defendant, who said her son was dead.

Police say officers entering the Sartens’ 10th Avenue apartment immediately noticed multiple cuts on Cedar Mae Sarten’s wrists, forearms, neck and head that they said “were consistent with self-inflicted wounds.” She was transported first to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and then to Seattle for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Seattle police detectives arrested her Tuesday on a warrant in the case.

Police found Sarten’s son dead on a bed. No one else was in the apartment and there were no signs of forced entry. An officer noticed bloody objects and blood in the apartment.

According to police, the boy’s autopsy revealed he died from being hit on the head, and he had injuries from a sharp object.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our detectives investigated this case,” Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said in Monday’s statement. “There is so much work that goes on behind the scenes during a murder investigation and I’m very proud of the thorough work that was done to ensure that we have a strong case and can hopefully provide some measure of justice for the victim’s family.”

Dupee thanked the Fairbanks Fire Department and the Crisis Now Mobile Crisis Team for supporting family members of the victim.

Police ask that anyone with further information on the case contact Detective Robert Hall at rhall@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6500.