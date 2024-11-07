Anchorage residents can reuse hazardous waste materials through this program

The Household Hazardous Waste “Reuse” station was filled with various hazardous waste materials on Nov. 07, 2024. (Courtesy Kelli Toth)

Anchorage residents can pick up previously-used hazardous waste materials at Solid Waste Services for free. The Household Hazardous Waste “Reuse” station is one of many initiatives at the facility which aims to keep items from the landfill.

The Central Transfer Station’s hazardous waste staff sorts the hazardous materials, and puts what’s still usable on shelves for other residents to take. They accept hazardous materials like batteries, paint, cleaners, and fuels.

Anchorage residents can drop off 40 pounds of hazardous materials for free each day. Businesses can drop off their hazardous waste if they generate less than 220 pounds of any hazardous waste per month, known as Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators, or CESQGs.

Kelli Toth is the acting director of Solid Waste Services in Anchorage. She said the program is a hidden gem in the community, and she wants more people to utilize it.

“Why would you want to pay for high traffic floor polish when you can get it for free,” she said.

When residents don’t separate their hazardous material, it goes to the landfill.

Residents throw away about 200,000 pounds of trash a day and there are fewer than 40 years of landfill use left. Solid Waste Services takes in as much as 100 gallons of paint each week, so Toth said programs like this positively impact the environment.

“Everything about that landfill is carefully managed every single day, thoughtfully planned out because it’s a resource,” said Toth. “If stuff goes bad, it’s going to be really bad for the environment.”

She said the program has been a success since it opened in Sept. 2023.

Toth said it’s safer to get rid of cleaners you don’t use than to leave them under your sink because they could be corrosive or flammable. Lithium batteries were added to Anchorage’s hazardous waste list last year. Toth encourages residents to bring them to the facility.

“Lithium battery fires are on the rise. They are without warning, they are fast, they are hot, and they are very dangerous. We want people to make sure you don’t puncture the battery when you’re taking it out,” Toth said.

The facility doesn’t accept ammunition, explosives, asbestos, smoke alarms, or medication.

The exchange program is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.