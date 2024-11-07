Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Gabriel (left) and his brother (center) pick up crabs from their totes for customers. (Brian Venua / KMXT)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Both bodies of the Alaska legislature say they’ve organized bipartisan majorities. Plus, professors fear Alaska politics will become more polarized if ranked-choice voting is repealed. And, fishermen are relieved with short but steady king crab openings after years without harvest.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.