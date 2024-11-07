Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Two men hold crab in tubs.
Gabriel (left) and his brother (center) pick up crabs from their totes for customers. (Brian Venua / KMXT)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Both bodies of the Alaska legislature say they’ve organized bipartisan majorities. Plus,  professors fear Alaska politics will become more polarized if ranked-choice voting is repealed. And, fishermen are relieved with short but steady king crab openings after years without harvest.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

