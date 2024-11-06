Alaska Supreme Court makes its first school visit to Nome

Alaska Supreme Court justices take their seats at the Supreme Court LIVE event in the Nome-Beltz High School gym on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Ben Townsend/KNOM)

In a first for the Alaska Supreme Court, Nome-Beltz High School hosted a live court session after class Monday. The stop in Nome, part of the Supreme Court LIVE series in which justices visit schools to hear cases, gives students and community members a rare opportunity to observe the judicial process up close.

Walking through the double doors of the Nome-Beltz Gym felt different Monday. Law enforcement officers stood scattered around as microphone cables criss-crossed the court. Just under the east-side basketball hoop, a table with a Nome-Beltz-blue tablecloth was set up along with folding chairs usually occupied by athletes sitting on the bench.

A clerk announced “all rise” as the five Supreme Court justices entered the gym. Over 100 students and community members stood as they watched the black-robed justices make the brief trip to their table.

Students watch plaintiff’s attorney Jeff Barber address justices. (Ben Townsend/KNOM)

The session began with oral arguments in a personal injury case that occurred in 2019. The case, John D. Rochon v. City of Nome, examined whether Nome’s ambulance services were liable for a man’s injuries sustained during transport after a crash outside city limits, sparking debate on the nuances of statutory immunity for municipal services.

After an hour of arguments by attorneys representing both parties, Chief Justice Peter J. Maassen took the case under advisement, meaning that a determination in the case will be made at a later time.

From left to right, students Finn Gregg, Angela Olmeadalina (flanked by Sara James) and Ivy Bahnke ask the justices questions. (Ben Townsend/KNOM)

Following the arguments, the justices opened the floor to questions from students. They covered topics ranging from specific details of the case to broader questions about career paths in law and the nature of justice.

Ivy Bahnke asked the panel of judges what led justices to Nome this year.

“I was wondering what made you guys want to do this at our school instead of like, at a courthouse?” Bahnke asked.

“Because it’s way more fun to talk to you guys!” Justice Susan M. Carney replied.

“And our purpose here is to bring the court into the community in a way that we really can’t do in a courthouse,” Maassen added.

Angela Olmeadalina asked the attorneys why they chose to represent their respective sides in this case. Jeff Barber, the plaintiff’s attorney, explained his motivation to take on “challenging cases,” noting that they often involve public safety and the need for accountability.

Lee Baxter, the defense attorney representing the City of Nome, said he works with municipalities across the state.

“When Mr. Barber’s client filed a lawsuit, we were notified, we were activated,” Baxter explained. “The City of Nome is one of those clients, when they need us, we put our suits on and we defend the case.”

Student Atlas Boeckmann asked the justices how many cases they hear at the state’s highest court. With some help from Clerk of the Appellate Courts, Meredith Montgomerey, they shared that they oversee about 350 appeals each year.

In another exchange, Sarah James inquired about the justices’ thoughts on bringing restorative justice and tribal courts into the state court system.

“Ding, ding, ding, great idea!” said Justice Jude Pate.

“It’s not like sometimes you go to court and you win or you lose, right? Restorative justice is more than that, it’s not a zero-sum game. You try to make it so that the person who has maybe done something wrong is giving back, restoring, getting back to the community,” Pate added.

Student Clary Ruud asks a question. (Ben Townsend/KNOM)

Orson Hoogendorn asked the final question of the afternoon event.

“I was wondering who holds more power, tribal government or the Supreme Court?” Hoogendorn said.

“The boundaries between the two are constantly moving,” Maassen responded. “A lot of tribal governments, tribal courts are taking on more and more responsibilities as they develop. We see that as a good thing. We’re trying to push it along.”

Justice Jennifer Henderson then tacked on to the tough question.

“We want for there to be good relationships between the state court and the tribal court and respect and sort of working together where we’re able to to serve all of the communities,” Henderson said.

Maassen closed the session by thanking the students, teachers, and community members for their engagement, adding that it was an honor to bring the court to Nome for the first time.