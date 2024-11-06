Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers remarks about the 2024 election during a livestream on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (screenshot)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Republicans celebrate the reelection of President Donald Trump. Plus, Rep. Mary Peltola urges patience after initial results show her trailing Nick Begich. And, A poop-sniffing dog is vital to wolf population research in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.