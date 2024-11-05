Rethinking education for a healthier society | Line One

Prentiss Pemberton
A healthy society and planet starts with schools. Having an education system that adequately prepares students to tackle modern-day issues is the surest way to set up future generations for success, but how do you approach the curriculum in a way that really ensures that preparation? On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests explore ideas to rethink how we deliver education for a healthier future.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Deborah Pomeroy – Co-founder, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency
  • F. Joseph Merlino – President, 21st Century Partnership for Stem, co-author of New Era, New Urgency

