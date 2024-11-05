Parks Highway reopens at Houston after troopers detain 2 people in search

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Update 1:15 p.m. Tuesday:

The Parks Highway has reopened Tuesday near Houston, after Alaska State Troopers say two people sought by law enforcement were detained in an intensive search.

In an update shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said two people who “fled from officers earlier this morning in the Houston area” had been located. The incident had prompted a closure of the Parks near Millers Reach Road.

“We appreciate the public’s assistance and patience as law enforcement responded to and searched the area this morning,” troopers said.

More details on the incident will be released when they are available, troopers said.

Original story:

Alaska State Troopers and Wasilla police are searching for a person they believe is “armed and dangerous” in the Houston area Tuesday, with the Parks Highway closed in both directions.

According to an online dispatch, the search is focused on the Millers Reach Road area near the highway.

“Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, stay inside, and contact the Alaska State Troopers if they notice anything suspicious at 907-352-5401,” troopers wrote.

According to troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel, the person being sought had fled from officers earlier Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the highway will be closed, but locals can still reach Election Day polls during the search.

“There is a way to detour around that closure, via King Arthur Drive and Sherry Lake Drive,” McDaniel said. “And then the Houston City Hall voting location does remain open, and you can access it via that detour around the Parks Highway closure.”

McDaniel said troopers were using drones as well as a helicopter in the search by midday Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.