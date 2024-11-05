Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

People in voting booths at Trailside Elementary School on Nov. 05, 2024. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Alaskans head to the polls on a highly anticipated Election Day. Plus, experts say Alaskans experiencing addiction are often using more than one substance at a time. And, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree departs from Southeast Alaska headed for Washington, D.C.

Rachel Cassandra, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Anna Canny in Juneau

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell



This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.