Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what to know about voting.

Volunteers at Anchorage School District hand out ballots to voters during Alaska’s primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Early voting in the November election is underway at polling locations across Alaska. And polls will be open Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s what to know about the election, from how to learn more about the candidates to when we’ll know results.

(Still have questions after reading this guide? Fill out the form at the bottom of this page and we’ll do our best to answer your questions. We’ll keep this page updated through Election Day.)

What’s this election for?

On Nov. 5, all voters across the state will have a chance to rank the eight candidates for president and vice president and the four candidates for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. Plus, voters will also rank candidates in their local state House and Senate races.

Even beyond the presidency, it’s an election with high stakes — control of Congress and the state Legislature is up for grabs. Half of the state Senate is up for election this year, and all of the state House.

There will also be two propositions on the statewide ballot:

Ballot Measure 1 would increase the state minimum wage from $11.73 to $15 an hour by 2027 and allow workers to earn sick leave.

Ballot Measure 2 would eliminate ranked choice voting and the state’s top-four nonpartisan open primary system.

No. If you choose to vote for only one, your selection will be counted as your first choice.

As a practical matter, if you’re voting for one of the major candidates — Donald Trump or Kamala Harris — it does not matter whether you rank or not. Your ballot will stay with that candidate until the final round. (This assumes Harris and Trump get more votes than the other six candidates on the ballot.)

If, however, you choose one of the third-party candidates, ranking would give you more say. The ranked choice ballot essentially asks you,”If your favorite is eliminated, who do you like best among the remaining candidates?”

For a rundown of the candidates on the ballot, the nonprofit Alaska Beacon has a voter guide with candidate questionnaires and other resources. Candidates also file official statements with the Division of Elections, and you can read or listen to those at the division’s website.

The division also has an Official Election Pamphlet that it has mailed to voters, and it’s also available online — look for “General Official Election Pamphlet.” (The digital pamphlets are specific to your Division of Elections region. Check this document to determine what region you’re in.)

For more on the U.S. House race, Alaska Public Media hosted a debate between the top two candidates, incumbent Mary Peltola and Nick Begich III. You can watch that here.

How can I find my polling place?

The Division of Elections’ My Voter Portal allows you to look up your current registration information. Make sure you’re registered at your current address.

The portal also lists the name and address of your polling location. On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can access the portal at myvoterportal.alaska.gov.

How can I check my voter registration?

Also go to myvoterportal.alaska.gov.

To vote in most races, you must have registered to vote by Oct. 6. However, Alaska law does allow registration as late as Election Day for the purpose of voting for president and vice president.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

To vote, you need to bring an ID. That can include a driver’s license or state ID card, a military ID, a voter registration card, a hunting or fishing license, a birth certificate or a utility bill, government check, bank statement, paycheck or another government document that includes the voter’s name and current address, according to the Division of Elections.

Electioneering laws prohibit you from displaying political slogans or campaign materials within 200 feet of a polling place, so leave your campaign hats and T-shirts at home.

What if I go to the wrong polling place?

If, on Election Day, you go to the polling place you are not assigned to (again, you can check your polling place at myvoterportal.alaska.gov), you may not appear in the precinct register, where poll workers look up voters’ information. If you’re not in the precinct register, you’ll have to submit a questioned ballot. You may also have to submit a questioned ballot if your voter registration is inactive, your address has recently changed, you don’t have ID, or an observer challenges whether you’re qualified to vote.

What exactly is a questioned ballot?

Questioned ballots look like normal ballots. The state Questioned Review Board, a bipartisan body, reviews questioned ballots after the polls close, reviewing your qualifications and determining whether you’re entitled to vote in the election. The Division of Elections says you will be contacted by mail if your ballot is rejected or only partially accepted.

Will I be automatically mailed a ballot for this election?

No. You will not be mailed a ballot unless you request an absentee ballot. The deadline to do that was Oct. 26.

This is different from municipal elections in communities that conduct elections primarily by mail, including Anchorage and Juneau. You will not be mailed a ballot for the Nov. 5 election unless you specifically request one.

How can I request a mail ballot?

Alaska is a no-excuse absentee voting state, which means voters don’t have to give a specific reason for voting by mail. Everyone can vote by mail.

The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot was Oct. 26, but you can still download a ballot through 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. You can print the “absentee-by-online delivery” ballot at home and return it by mail or fax. Voted ballots cannot be returned by email.

How do I submit my absentee ballot?

Ballots must be postmarked at a post office or dropped off at a polling location — including early voting locations and Election Day voting locations — by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 5. This year’s ballots require two stamps, but the U.S. Postal Service will still deliver them with insufficient postage.

The Postal Service urges people to return their ballots as early as possible to avoid potential mail delays. Because most mail is postmarked in Anchorage and Juneau, it’s a good idea to have a postal worker hand-cancel your ballot at the counter — and keep in mind that postal clerks are only available while the post office counter is open. If you miss your chance to mail your ballot, you can still drop it off at a polling place until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Though they must be postmarked by Election Day, ballots can arrive from within the U.S. as late as 10 days after Election Day, and from outside the U.S. up to 15 days after Election Day.

You can check the status of your absentee ballot using the My Voter Portal at myvoterportal.alaska.gov.

Special provisions are made for military, overseas and other voters covered by the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. There’s more information about military and overseas voting at the Division of Elections’ website.

Are there drop boxes to submit my ballot?

No. There are no drop boxes for ballots in this election, unlike in 2020. The Alaska Division of Elections is not continuing the collaboration with the Municipality of Anchorage that provided drop boxes that year. You have to return your absentee ballot by mail or at a polling place.

What about early voting?

Early voting starts 15 days before Election Day. This year, early voting started Oct. 21.

In some locations, only a form of early voting called “absentee-in-person” voting is available. It is very similar to ordinary early voting.

A list of early voting and absentee-in-person voting locations is available at elections.alaska.gov/avo. The hours of operation vary by location.

When will we know the election results?

The first batch of results is expected around 9 p.m. on Election Day, with updates through the evening and possibly into the early morning hours as additional ballots are counted. The initial results will reflect voters’ first-choice votes, but in close races, it could be weeks before the final results are known.

Because absentee ballots can arrive as late as 15 days after Election Day, counting will continue as additional votes come in. The Division of Elections will post updated counts on Nov. 13, Nov. 15 and Nov. 20.

The Division of Elections plans to calculate the winners of the ranked choice election on the 15th day after Election Day, Nov. 20, once all ballots are counted. This is necessary to determine the winners of races where no candidate got more than 50% of the first-choice vote — it’s like an automatic runoff election.

The results will remain unofficial until they’re certified by the State Review Board. The target date for certification is Nov. 30.

Still have questions? Write them in the box below.

Last updated: Oct. 31, 2024