Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 1, 2024

Angoon leaders listen during the official Navy apology for the 1882 bombardment of Angoon. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The U.S House race in Alaska is one of the most expensive in the country. Plus, Anchorage nurses are wary of a new “tele-nurse” system at Providence Alaska Medical Center. And, Alaska Native veterans react to the Navy’s apology for the bombing of Angoon.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Tim Rockey, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jamie Diep in Seward

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.