Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Snow coats Anchorage Halloween decorations on Oct. 31, 2024, as forecasters warn that freezing rain could make for slippery trick-or-treating. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two Kenai troopers are indicted on felony assault charges after violently arresting the wrong man. Plus, Anchorage officials prepare hotel rooms for homeless residents to shelter in over the winter. And, a Coast Guard cutter docked in Homer transforms into a floating haunted house.

Reports tonight:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Simon Lopez in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.