Live Election Coverage – Nov. 5 By AKPM Staff - October 30, 2024 Join host Lori Townsend and public radio journalists from across Alaska, live on Election Night, November 5 from 9 to 11 p.m. as they discuss this year's high-stakes races and what they're hearing from voters and candidates. Journalists and political analysts will join us to break down the results as they come in—and we'll be taking your calls to include your perspective in the conversation. Listen live on Alaska Public Media Radio KSKA 91.1 FM or stream at alaskapublic.org. Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) or email us at talk@alaskapublic.org with your questions. Follow continuing coverage of U.S. House race, legislative races, and ballot measures on our website. Plus, get election news delivered to your inbox through our Daily Digest newsletter, and more election insights through our Alaska At-Large newsletter from D.C. correspondent Liz Ruskin. Sign up for both at alaskapublic.org/newsletters.