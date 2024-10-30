Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a rescue
Rescue workers carry children after flooding on Kotzebue on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (From Northwest Arctic Borough Facebook page)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Kotzebue residents react to last week’s flooding and anticipate more in the future. Plus, campaign finance regulators weigh whether a political action committee failed to disclose its donors. And, a veteran’s organization provides firewood and snow shoveling to vets in need.

Reports tonight from:

Jill Fratis, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here.

