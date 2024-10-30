Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Rescue workers carry children after flooding on Kotzebue on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (From Northwest Arctic Borough Facebook page)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Kotzebue residents react to last week’s flooding and anticipate more in the future. Plus, campaign finance regulators weigh whether a political action committee failed to disclose its donors. And, a veteran’s organization provides firewood and snow shoveling to vets in need.

Reports tonight from:

Jill Fratis, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.