Spooky tales and ghostly drama | Hometown, Alaska

Sit back, relax and listen to these eerie stories to get you in the mood for Halloween. The first segment features local authors reading their works. We hear from Jamey Bradbury, Kellie Doherty and Lindsay Belle Sobolik, who writes as LB Blackburne. The second segment features local actors from the Midnight Summit Ensemble—Kalli Denali Randall, Elyssa Loughlin and Shanice Lawton—performing “Imaginary Friends” by Jeffrey James Keyes.
HOSTS: Dave Waldron/Ammon Swenson
GUESTS: Jamey Bradbury, author Kellie Doherty, author Lindsay Belle Sobolik as LB Blackburne, author Kalli Denali Randall, theater director/actor Shanice Lawton, stage manager/actor Elyssa Loughlin, actor
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.