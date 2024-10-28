Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 28, 2024

Chris Crouch’s first time taking out the snow blower to clean the Downtown sidewalks of Anchorage on October 28, 2024. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ballot Measure 2 aims to get rid of ranked choice voting, but proponents say it gives voters more options. Plus, Haines parents are faced with difficult child care decisions after a nonprofit preschool closes. And, Orthodox believers glorify the church’s first Yup’ik Saint in Kwethluk.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Melinda Munson in Haines

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Evan Erickson in Kwethluk

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.