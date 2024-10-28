Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 28, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man snow blowing the side walk.
Chris Crouch’s first time taking out the snow blower to clean the Downtown sidewalks of Anchorage on October 28, 2024. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ballot Measure 2 aims to get rid of ranked choice voting, but proponents say it gives voters more options. Plus, Haines parents are faced with difficult child care decisions after a nonprofit preschool closes. And, Orthodox believers glorify the church’s first Yup’ik Saint in Kwethluk.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Melinda Munson in Haines
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Evan Erickson in Kwethluk
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

