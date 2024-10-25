Ranked choice voting’s origins and reception in Alaska

Alaska voters in 2020 approved a ballot measure that changed how we elect candidates. It’s hailed in some quarters as a way to move beyond the hyperpolarized politics embroiling the nation. Yet it’s unpopular among the state’s conservatives. Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin reports on the origins of ranked choice voting here, and how it’s been received since being implemented.

