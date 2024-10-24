Alaska Bush Caucus assesses its impact ahead of upcoming session

Rep. Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham) speaks at the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in Anchorage on Oct. 19, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Among the six members of the Alaska Legislature’s Bush Caucus, three are running for reelection this year. That includes Bryce Edgmon, who spoke on behalf of the caucus at the annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention on Friday.

Edgmon, an Independent from Dillingham, delivered a report on last year’s legislative session.

“Everyone knows that the cost of living is escalating,” Edgmon said. “It’s getting really expensive on just about every possible front. We worked on addressing that as a team here, even though we’ve got Republicans, Democrats, Independents, what have you here. We really worked on expanding the social safety net, if you will.”

A half dozen other state lawmakers in attendance also joined the Bush Caucus on stage.

Edgmon highlighted a few of the accomplishments of specific importance to districts he and other Bush Caucus members represent, including an expansion of the state SNAP benefits, or food stamp program, and to a fund that pays for a program to keep electricity rates in rural communities down, known as Power Cost Equalization.

Edgmon, who co-chairs the House Finance Committee, also recognized the fiscal realities lawmakers may face in the coming year. The price of oil, whether low or high, has a dynamic impact on the state economy. Edgmon said that he and his colleagues are watching oil prices closely.

“Oil prices are down a little bit, $73 a barrel,” Edgmon said. “We left Juneau it was in the $80s, maybe pushing up to $90 or something like that, so that is a little bit of a concern right now. Oil can rebound, of course, but if it continues to stay below $75 we may be in a deficit funding mode in Juneau.”

Among the members of the Bush Caucus are both Sens. Lyman Hoffman of Bethel and Donny Olson of Nome, two of the chambers longest-seated lawmakers. Reps. Neal Foster, a Democrat from Nome, and Conrad “CJ” McCormick, a Democrat from Bethel, were also on stage at AFN. Both are also running for reelection this year.

The Bush Caucus has been a small but mighty bipartisan force in the state legislature in years past. A rift in the caucus developed last year after Utqiagvik’s Josiah Patkotak resigned to become mayor of the North Slope Borough. Because Patkotak was an Independent, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy had an opportunity to appoint someone to his seat. He chose Republican Thomas Baker of Kotzebue, who did not always align with other members of the caucus during last year’s session.

Before lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January 2025, many will have to win election or reelection in November, including Edgmon. He took a moment to comment on a recent revelation that Republicans in the state House may have killed an elections bill on the last day of last year’s session because they feared it would benefit left-leaning rural and Alaska Native voters.

“I am hoping that the attention being paid to this issue will allow us to – hopefully next session – look at this issue in a very constructive light and get bipartisan support for changes that not only make it easier for rural voters, but for everyone who aspires to vote and maybe has to do it remotely, or vote in a manner that is the traditional showing up on Election Day,” Edgmon said.

The Alaska Division of Elections has already sent out absentee ballots. Early voting in Alaska is underway and is open until Election Day, Nov. 5.