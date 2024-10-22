Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Flooding near Kotzebue’s harbor on Oct. 22, 2024 (Courtesy Brenda Evak II)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A record-setting rain and snow event disrupts travel in the Fairbanks area. Plus, the closure of a century-old fish plant leaves King Cove residents uncertain about the future. And, Southeast Alaska’s High school honor band and choir perform in Petersburg.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Rachel Cassandra and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Eric Stone in King Cove

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.