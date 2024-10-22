Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Water floods a road in Kotzebue.
Flooding near Kotzebue’s harbor on Oct. 22, 2024 (Courtesy Brenda Evak II)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A record-setting rain and snow event disrupts travel in the Fairbanks area. Plus, the closure of a century-old fish plant leaves King Cove residents uncertain about the future. And, Southeast Alaska’s High school honor band and choir perform in Petersburg.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Rachel Cassandra and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Eric Stone in King Cove
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

