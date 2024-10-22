Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A record-setting rain and snow event disrupts travel in the Fairbanks area. Plus, the closure of a century-old fish plant leaves King Cove residents uncertain about the future. And, Southeast Alaska’s High school honor band and choir perform in Petersburg.
Reports tonight from:
Adelyn Baxter, Rachel Cassandra and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Eric Stone in King Cove
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.