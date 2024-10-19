Murkowski says she hopes Peltola is reelected to Congress

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) addresses the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention on Oct. 19, 2024. (Mat Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, said she hopes Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola is reelected this November.

Murkowski made the statement Saturday after delivering a speech at the final day of the 2024 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention.

Murkowski endorsed Peltola two years ago, when Peltola was running for her first full-term as Alaska’s sole member of Congress. Murkowski said she’s been impressed with Peltola’s tenure, particularly her focus on Alaska over her political party.

“And I think people that know me know that I have a similar philosophy and approach,” Murkowski said. “So I’ve appreciated the great work that she has done for the state, and I hope that she’s able to continue that.”

Earlier in the convention, the Alaska Federation of Natives passed a resolution endorsing Peltola for Congress.

Murkowski added that she’s not endorsing a candidate for U.S. President, but she did pose with a sign that opposed the effort to get rid of ranked-choice voting in the state.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski poses with a sign in opposition to the effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked-choice election system. (Matt Faubio/Alaska Public Media)

During her speech to AFN delegates, Murkowski leaned into opportunities she’s had over the last year to engage with Alaska Native communities. She began by talking about a recent visit to the Kuskokwim River, which she described as beautiful and expansive, yet quiet.

“The quiet was what was wrong,” Murkowski said. “It was fishing season. There were no boats on the river. The fish camps were quiet. And that impression when there is no fish and no fuel in the communities, that stays in my heart.”

She expressed remorse for the people impacted by the deadly landslide in Ketchikan and flooding in Juneau, and her support for the recent apology from the U.S. Navy over the bombardment of the Southeast village of Kake more than 150 years ago. She attended the official ceremony in Kake last month, and said it was an opportunity for healing.

“It was not a celebration,” Murkowski said. “It was a recognition of a wrong, a wrong that had happened and had never been addressed, thus not allowing the people to move beyond that horrible, awful time in their lives, in their history.”

She said she looks forward to the future apologies scheduled for the Navy’s attack on Angoon in 1882 and the Army’s attack on Wrangell in 1869.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski embraces AFN co-chair Joe Nelson as he and AFN President Ben Mallott present her with the Denali Award. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Murkowski also took time to recognize Julie Kitka, who recently retired after more than 30 years as AFN president and served as keynote speaker for this year’s conference. While many attendees gifted Kitka with cultural items like salmon, kuspuks and traditional masks, Murkowski had a different gift for a person she described as a “North Star” – she registered a star in Kitka’s name.

“We can look up and say, ‘Hmm, which one is Julie Kitka smiling down on me and making sure that I’m doing a good job,’” Murkowski said.

After her speech, Murkowski was honored by AFN with its Denali Award, which is annually given to a non-Native person who has demonstrated commitment to Alaska Native people.

Murkowski, after reviewing recent recipients, said she’s the only elected official in at least a decade to be honored, and she said she was humbled to receive it.

“What that showed me was that the people that made this nomination have recognized that the work that I’ve done is actually translating, on the ground to the people in their homes,” Murkowski said.

The 2024 AFN convention concluded on Saturday.