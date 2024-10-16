There’s ‘Something Rotten’ happening in the Valley | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
The cast of “Something Rotten” at a recent dress rehearsal. (Kelly White)

There’s a lot to love about musical theater and there’s a lot to poke fun at in the genre. The upcoming production of “Something Rotten” by Valley Theater Arts does both. The self-aware comedy musical takes place in the Renaissance and follows two brothers attempting to write the first musical while reckoning with the ever-present shadow of the one and only William Shakespeare. The show promises big musical numbers, dancing and should appeal to theater fans and newcomers alike.

We’re joined by “Something Rotten” co-director, Pam Burlingame, and Valley theater super fan/community engagement specialist, Janel Gagnon, who tell us about building community through theater, what to expect and how they partnered with local restaurants on a special dish.


SHOW INFO:
October 18th – November 3rd
Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.
Sundays at 2 p.m.
Glenn Massay Theater

LINKS:
“Something Rotten” tickets
Valley Performing Arts

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

