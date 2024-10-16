Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Austin Redfox, a future elder, peers out at his parents who are busy building a smokehouse for their fish. Redfox is a 4-year-old whose family lives in Emmonak on the Lower Yukon River. His mother, Lila, won first place for photo of her son. (Courtesy Lila Redfox)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Political observers lay out a scenario that, however unlikely, could put Alaska on the path to presidential victory. Plus, a huge grant aims to help Alaska Native communities respond to the climate crisis. And, celebrating Indigenous life with photos of children at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.

Reports tonight from:

Nadine Ayagalria in Akiak

Casey Grove, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.