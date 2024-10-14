Heading into their 10th season, Parlor in the Round is still going strong | Hometown, Alaska

By
Dave Waldron
-
Rosie Rush, Kevin Worrell, Emma Hill, Gracie Gray, Quinn Christopherson, Husse and St. Deon perform at Parlor in the Round last year at Bear Tooth. (Charles Earnshaw)

What is one part improv, one part concert, and one part musical game show? The answer is the concert series Parlor in the Round. The eclectic group will be debuting their 10th season on Thursday, October 17 at the Bear Tooth Theater. Host Dave Waldron sits down with Parlor in the Round founder and producer Kevin Worrell and musician Selma Casagranda, who will be performing at the upcoming event. They discuss the history of the program, how it works and give us a taste of what to expect.


HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Kevin Worrell, founder and producer, Parlor in the Round
Selma Casagranda, musician

LINKS:
Parlor in the Round website
Tickets
PITR Facebook
PITR Instagram

Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

Previous articleMan who tried to burn down Anchorage apartment building charged officers with knife, police say
Next articleThousands of Alaska Natives to gather in Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR