Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 14, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
two ships at sea
The tugboat Gretchen Dunlap went to assist the Pan Viva on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2024. (Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sitka residents examine the impacts of the child care shortage. Plus, details are sparse as Trident Seafoods’ sells its Kodiak fish processing plant. And, a traditional kayak builder works to reclaim Indigenous traditions.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Andy Kline in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

Previous articleAlaska News Nightly: Friday, October 11, 2024

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR