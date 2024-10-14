Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 14, 2024

The tugboat Gretchen Dunlap went to assist the Pan Viva on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2024. (Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sitka residents examine the impacts of the child care shortage. Plus, details are sparse as Trident Seafoods’ sells its Kodiak fish processing plant. And, a traditional kayak builder works to reclaim Indigenous traditions.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Andy Kline in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.